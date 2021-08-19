Onslow Memorial Hospital releases COVID-19 statistics page

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, Onslow Memorial Hospital health officials said they noticed an increased interest in statistics surrounding their COVID-19 patients and whether they have been vaccinated or not.
Health officials have created a webpage that will be updated daily throughout the business week with information on how many COVID-19 patients are at Onslow Memorial as well as demographics relating to age, gender, and vaccination status.
The graphic and webpage can be found here.
This can also be accessed on the home page under the “COVID-19 Resources” section.
Onslow Memorial Hospital says, “We hope sharing this information will encourage people to continue to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19 (wearing masks, social distancing, etc.) and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”