Onslow Memorial Hospital releases COVID-19 statistics page

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, Onslow Memorial Hospital health officials said they noticed an increased interest in statistics surrounding their COVID-19 patients and whether they have been vaccinated or not.

Health officials have created a webpage that will be updated daily throughout the business week with information on how many COVID-19 patients are at Onslow Memorial as well as demographics relating to age, gender, and vaccination status.

The graphic and webpage can be found here.

Photo Credit: Onslow Memorial Hospital

This can also be accessed on the home page under the “COVID-19 Resources” section.

Onslow Memorial Hospital says, “We hope sharing this information will encourage people to continue to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19 (wearing masks, social distancing, etc.) and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”