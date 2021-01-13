Onslow Memorial Hospital running low on capacity due to COVID-19

Jacksonville

by: Matt Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Memorial Hospital is encouraging people to take coronavirus seriously after seeing a drastic increase in COVID-19 patients in the last week.

The hospital averaged 23 COVID patients per day from March through mid-December. In the last week of December, patients’ load increased to 32 per day. They’re currently much higher, 43 patients per day since Jan. 5.

The hospital has 162 regular patient beds and 12 intensive care beds. Doctors expect most of them to be in use in the coming weeks.

