Onslow Memorial Hospital to restrict visiting hours starting Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow Memorial Hospital announced they will be temporarily restricting visitors beginning Thursday.

These restrictions are being implemented to protect our patients and all others in the hospital setting.

If you or a family member are under the age of 12 or are exhibiting any cold or flu-like symptoms, refrain from visiting the hospital.

Any visitor requiring the use of a mask due to these symptoms will be asked to return home until they are well.

Officials encourage healthy guests to limit visits to avoid transmitting germs that may be dormant in their system – even if you have something as simple as a runny nose.

Officials suggest communicating by phone or social media as needed, and contact 910-577-2345 to be directed to a patient room.

Remember to avoid touching your face, wash your hands after using the restroom and before touching food, and cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

Use hand sanitizer after shaking hands, or after touching items in public spaces, and always wash your hands if they are dirty.

If you are sick, please stay home to rest and recover.

Masks will only be used for patients, staff, and providers.

Onslow Memorial Hospital will continue to remain vigilant and work with local, state, and federal partners to keep patients and healthcare workers safe.