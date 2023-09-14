JACKSONVILLE, NC – Onslow Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is a dual recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction and Patient Satisfaction Awards. Recipients of these awards meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.

“The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is proud to be recognized for not only its dedication to healing but also its dedication to patient satisfaction,” said Mike Kamp. “We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction award recognizes those centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding healing benchmarks; while the Patient Satisfaction award recognizes those centers that have met or achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96% or higher.

The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.

The center is staffed with clinicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care, while offering the most advanced healing options for hard-to-heal wounds.

The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is located at 237 Old White St, Suite 2, Jacksonville, NC. For more information, please call (910) 577-4977.