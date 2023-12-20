JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Tuesday night, Onslow Community Outreach opened up its White Flag Shelter due to the low temperatures.

The shelter has 44 beds every day but is full the majority of the time. During the White Flag Shelter, the nonprofit will allow anyone unhoused and vulnerable to come sleep on any extra cots that they can put out. They open it up whenever it gets below 32 degrees for three consecutive days or if the National Weather Service sends a warning.

“They come in at night with our residents that are already in the shelter and they are able to eat dinner, go to their cut and have a warm, safe place and then they get up and eat breakfast so it’s a little bit more it’s it’s better than sleeping outside or in your vehicle. So they are very appreciative of it,” said Jayme Brown, Director of Housing and Shelter Services.

The shelter will also have the White Flag Shelter open Wednesday evening and plan on keeping it open if the temperatures continue to stay in the low 30s.