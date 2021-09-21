Onslow Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Officials said out of an abundance of caution, the 2021 Onslow Oktoberfest festival has been canceled.

The Oktoberfest festival is a family-oriented event and the largest fundraiser for the Onslow Community Outreach (OCO), a nonprofit serving critical needs for the vulnerable citizens in Onslow County. OCO operates a Soup Kitchen, Homeless Shelter, Caring Community Dental and Medical Clinics, and sponsorship of a county-wide food and toy Christmas Cheer support program during the holiday season.

“Due to the current local surge in COVID-19 cases, we felt cancellation was the safest decision for our community,” said Don Herring, OCO chairman. “Early notification to our vendors and partners was essential.”

C.J. Crooks, OCO executive director, wants to remind everyone that the festival is one of the main fundraisers for the outreach.

Although the festivities have been canceled, OCO would still like to bring traditional Oktoberfest food to Onslow County. The Taste of Oktoberfest bratwurst meals are available for purchase and curbside pick-up at 1210 Hargett St in downtown Jacksonville. These plates include a brat, sauerkraut, and German potato salad. Order your plate online today by clicking here.

OCO also offers individuals the ability to sponsor Taste of Oktoberfest meals for first responders, Onslow Memorial Hospital staff and Onslow County Department of Health staff. Sponsored meals will be delivered by OCO.