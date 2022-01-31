Onslow Community Outreach teams up with Restore Church to package 30,000 meals

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thanks to the hard work of a few nonprofits in Jacksonville over the weekend, more than 30,000 meals will go out to people in need in the community.

Onslow Community Outreach hosted Restore Church on Sunday to package up the meals. The United Way of Onslow County’s Chew program and the USO of Jacksonville will distribute them.

Restore Church officials said they partner with an organization called “Meals of Hope” as well. The church adds this event was also a way to help out people after the holidays.

“This is an opportunity for us to be able to help other organizations continue to be able to support our, our, you know, our community and the hungry here,” said Roger Burns, Pastor at Restore Church.

Burns added with the way that the meals are packaged they’ll stay good for two years if they stay sealed.