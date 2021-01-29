ONWASA halts operation of two water production wells after presence of PFAS

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow Water and Sewer Authority said it has halted operation of two water production wells in the Holly Ridge area after the discovery of a chemical that could lead to adverse health effects.

In a press release issued Friday, ONWASA said the move was made “following receipt of information on the presence of per-and-polyflouroalkyl substances (PFAS) at nearby Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Camp Davis South (MCOLF Camp Davis South). The two ONWASA wells are within one mile of the landing field.”

ONWASA also said it has ordered laboratory testing to determine if there is any presence of PFAS within the wells. They say there is no evidence currently that PFAS reached the well sites.

The Environmental Protection Agency defines PFAS as” a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals. PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the globe, including in the United States since the 1940s. PFOA and PFOS have been the most extensively produced and studied of these chemicals. Both chemicals are very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don’t break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects.”

ONWASA said it received information on Wednesday evening about the PFAS and “determined that two of the 10 deep aquifer wells in the Dixon well field were within one mile of the area of concern.” ONWASA said the two wells were taken offline at 6:16 p.m., less than an hour after they received the notice.

Water samples were gathered from the wells on Thursday and delivered to an independent lab in Wilmington for testing. ONWASA expects to hear the results on Feb. 4 and released to the public on Feb. 5.

Citizens who have questions about the ONWASA water system may contact ONWASA at (910) 455-0722. Citizens who have private water wells in the area or who have questions regarding the release of PFAS aboard MCOLF Camp Davis may contact the MCI-EAST Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Nat Fahy, at (910) 451-7413.