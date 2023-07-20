JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Senior Services is partnering with fire departments in the area for Operation Fan Heat Relief.

The program provides fans to the elderly and those with heat-related disabilities. So far, at their Sneads Ferry and Swansboro distribution spots, they’ve given away around 35 fans to people who need them.

“As an elderly person, it is very important because, you know, you don’t want to get too clammy or too hot,” said Carisma Pickett, programs assistant with Onslow County Senior Services. “And then like, some of them can’t afford their electricity bill. So they don’t want their ACs constantly running.”

The Senior Services Department has giveaways coming up in Richlands and Maysville for those interested.

Belgrade Fire Department

7561 New Bern Hwy, Maysville

Thursday, July 27th: 9-11AM Richlands Fire Department

113 N Wilmington Hwy, Richlands

Tuesday, July 25th: 9-11AM Swansboro Fire Department

609 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro

Thursday, July 20th: 9-11AM

Fans are also available at Onslow County Senior Services while supplies last at 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville, NC Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more Information Call 910 455-2747