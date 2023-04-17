JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Twice a year, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) partners with local law enforcement agencies to provide the public with a safe resource to dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications.

Officers with Jacksonville Police Department’s Community Services Division will participate in an Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday.

Operation Medicine Drop is a program to fight drug abuse, protect people and pets against accidental ingestions, and to help keep our area waterways safe and clean. The program allows citizens to bring their unused, unwanted, or expired medications to the drop-off locations on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will provide convenient, safe and anonymous disposal of prescription medications.

Participating drop-off locations within Jacksonville are Walmart at 561 Yopp Rd., Walgreens at 1600 Gum Branch Rd. and Walgreens at 359 Western Blvd. Only prescription medications can be accepted. Original containers are also accepted but not required. RX liquids are also accepted. No sharps will be accepted.

“Keeping unused medications creates a dangerous opportunity for illicit drug use,” said JPD Community Officer Kimberly Reyes, an organizer of the event. “This has been a very successful program over the last 13 years and is a great opportunity to take a few minutes to clean out your medicine cabinets and stop by one of the sites this weekend as you are out and about. This simple act helps to ensure prescription medicines are safely disposed of and don’t end up on the streets.”

Not able to make the event? Remember that Jacksonville Police maintains a permanent Operation Medicine Drop Box in the lobby of the police department. For more information, contact JPD at 910-455-4000.