JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The second Operation Medicine Drop will be held in Jacksonville this Saturday.

Twice a year, the Drug Enforcement Administration partners with local law enforcement agencies to provide the public with a safe resource to dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications. Officers with Jacksonville Police Department’s Community Services Division will participate in an Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday.

Operation Medicine Drop is a program to fight drug abuse, protect people and pets against accidental ingestions, and to help keep our area waterways safe and clean. The program allows citizens to bring their unused, unwanted, or expired medications to the drop-off location at Walgreens, located at 1600 Gum Branch Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will provide convenient, safe, and anonymous disposal of prescription medications.

Regulations on drop-offs:

ONLY Prescription medications (original container accepted but not required)

RX liquids are now accepted

NO sharps

Not able to make the event? The Jacksonville Police Department maintains a permanent Operation Medicine Drop Box in the lobby of the police department at 200 Marine Boulevard.

For more information, contact JPD at 910-455-4000.