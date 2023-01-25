JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of at least 35 people as part of Operation Snowplow.

In cooperation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, an investigation took place regarding illegal drugs and those who sell them. A three-day operation on Jan. 18-20 led to the arrests.

Overall, Operation Snowplow resulted in the arrest of 35 drug dealers and users. There was 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 4,455 grams of marijuana, three grams of fentanyl, 135 dosage units of MDMA and three firearms seized along with $60,106 as assets of the illegal drug trade. Officials said an additional five people were arrested by Probation and Parole, none of whom were a part of the drug investigations.

