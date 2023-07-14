JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Jacksonville Police Department’s mental health team is hosting an Opioid Town Hall Meeting on Monday, July 17th to address the nationwide opioid crisis and the impacts on our community.

The meeting will take place at the Department of Public Safety, 200 Marine Boulevard, in the upstairs Community Training Room from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Community leaders will speak on various topics related to the opioid crisis, including:

• Challenges our community is facing

• LEADS (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) and Juvenile Diversion

• Jacksonville Onslow Welcome Home Council- Reentry Program

• DIX Crisis Center treatment and urgent care

• Narcan Community Training/Operation HOTEL

• Recovery Support Services

• Signs of overdose

• Programs in our community addressing the opioid crisis

• Housing for those in recovery or struggling with addiction

• Ways to access care

“Our community along with the rest of the country is facing an opioid crisis. Our goal for

hosting the Opioid Town Hall meeting is to promote opioid and overdose awareness, educate

our community members on ways to access available resources, and to provide information on

interventions that are being executed to ensure public safety and help those who are

experiencing substance abuse,” stated Heather Perkins, Substance Abuse Counselor for the Jacksonville Police Department.

This meeting is open to the public and local media.