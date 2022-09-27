JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A positive change is coming to Onslow County.

An organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a form to help residents report any discrimination, harassment and violence in their community. The “Love Lives Here” form is now available. Those involved say they’ll use any submitted information to track down incidents and follow up on them and will send the information over to law enforcement if needed.

“When we find out where these incidents happen, we can go into those targeted communities and do some education on diversity and inclusion,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, executive director of the Onslow LGBTQ Community Center.

To get access to the organization, click here and here at the organization’s Facebook page.