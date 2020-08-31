Organization shows law enforcement appreciation with meals

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A non-profit in N.C. want police and other first responders to know their efforts are appreciated.

The organization, Latinos for Freedom, is traveling across the state, serving food to emergency workers. Every event is called “Back the Blue, one meal at a time.”

It’s latest stop was the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The organization’s president Joshua Flores says the group started serving meals as a response to protests denouncing all police and calls to defund law enforcement.

He says providing officers and deputies with free meals is a way to show support to these workers.

“If I’m sleeping at night, they’re protecting me at night I don’t want no defunding to the police they need more funding to be exact. They’re overworked and underpaid,” said Flores.

Flores’ group has organized more than 20 events in the last few weeks, feeding more than a thousand law enforcement officers.