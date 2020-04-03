Live Now
Oslow County deputies implement changes in response to Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will be giving out warnings to citizens if they do not follow Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order.

Sheriff Miller says a flyer has been given to all deputies for use while patrolling Onslow County.

If a citizen is found to be in non-compliance with Governor Cooper’s Executive Orders related to COVID-19, they will be given one of the flyers as a warning.

If a deputy finds that same citizen in non-compliance again, then a state citation may be issued.

