JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The parents of two men killed in a shooting at a business in Onslow County last week have started GoFundMe accounts to help cover their funeral costs.

Kalib Bostick, 19, and Christian Peterson, 18, died in a shooting at 53 Mini Mart and Tobacco at 3458 Burgaw Highway in Jacksonville on January 2. A suspect was arrested the following day.

Bostick’s mother wrote on her son’s GoFundMe page, “I am asking for your continued thoughts and prayers as well as any token of appreciation you would like to share with me and my family during this time.”

Kalib Bostick (GoFundMe photo)

Peterson was also a victim of the same crime. He succumbed to his gunshot wounds, like Bostick. Peterson’s family has also started a GoFundMe, stating, “We were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral and memorial service.” on the fundraising page.