Part of Jacksonville road to close for wastewater repairs on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Part of a Jacksonville road will be closed for most of the day Friday to make emergency repairs to a sewer line.

Onsville Drive connects both ends to Gum Branch Road. Onsville Drive travel up to Brenda Drive will be available but not past the intersection of Brenda Drive for both directions.

A broken sewer line closed the intersection of Onsville Drive at Brenda Drive on Tuesday. Crews will now be able to replace the line and repair the roadway.

Residents of Brenda Drive will be able to access their homes. Other locations along Onsville Drive will be accessible, but the road will be closed at Brenda Drive from early Friday morning until the repairs are complete. Completion is also dependent on the conditions found when a deep trench is dug to replace the line, along with the weather, city officials said in a press release.

Travelers should consider entering Onsville Drive from the west if they need to visit Aldersgate or Onsville Place. Travelers should consider entering Onsville Drive at Branchwood or at the east end at Gum Branch Road if they desire to visit any of the other locations.