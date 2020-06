JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A peaceful protest was held in Jacksonville on Saturday.

The protest was in response to the murder of George Floyd and racial injustice.

Portesters marched in downtown Jacksonville with Jacksonville police officers.

Courtesy of SAMANTHA KATELYN

The protest was silent and has Q+A option with officers.