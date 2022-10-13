JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report.

The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle Denise Morris, was traveling on Henderson Drive in a northwest direction. At the same time, Robert Anderson, 76, was crossing at the intersection when he was struck by the vehicle.

Anderson was transported to Naval Hospital aboard Camp Lejeune, where he later died.

“This is an open and active investigation,” stated Lt. Phillip Williams, Jacksonville Police Department Traffic Supervisor.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Corporal William Hollis at 910-938-6454 or whollis@jacksonvillenc.gov.