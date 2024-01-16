JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash where a pedestrian was killed early Tuesday.

Officers responded at 1:42 a.m. to a call after a person was struck by a vehicle on US Hwy. 17. They said a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by Bobbie Jean Haddock, 43 of Hubert, was attempting to merge into the right lane of US 17 at Mile Marker 106. A pedestrian who was walking in the right travel lane, wearing dark clothes, was struck by the right front corner of the vehicle.

Eric Lee Fisher, 45 of Jacksonville, was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he later died.

“This is an open and active investigation,” states Lieutenant Phillip Williams, JPD Field Operations Supervisor. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Officer R. Ford at 910-455-4000 or rford@jacksonvillenc.gov.