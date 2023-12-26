JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on December 22, according to Jacksonville police.

Officers responded at 1:08 p.m. after they said a 2004 Toyota Avalon, which was driving north on US Hwy. 17, failed to reduce speed and crashed into a 2014 Ford F-150. The driver of the Avalon, Sarah Elizabeth Kenna, 34, of Jacksonville, died after being transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Investigators said the Ford F-150 was stopped at a red light in the right travel lane of US Hwy. 17 when the crash happened.

“This is an open and active investigation,” said Jacksonville Police Department Field Operations Supervisor Lt. Phillip Williams.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Officer Ira Patterson at (910) 455-4000 or ipatterson@jacksonvillenc.gov. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)