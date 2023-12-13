RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A commercial airplane with 53 passengers landed safely at Albert J. Ellis Airport on Wednesday after an issue with its landing gear.

WNCT’s Claire Curry spoke with Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson, who confirmed the plane landed after the 911 Center was alerted of an issue with the plane’s landing gear.

The flight was later identified as American Airlines 5977. It departed from the airport at 2:41 p.m. and returned just over an hour later, according to flight data.

Several emergency agencies, including Onslow County Fire and EMS, responded to the airport to assist. There were no reports of injuries.

The scene soon cleared and the plane’s issue was being addressed.