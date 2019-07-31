Planned water outage to affect some Jacksonville residents on Wednesday night

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The City of Jacksonville said water customers in the area of Henderson Drive could experience a temporary water outage late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.



Jacksonville officials said the planned water outage is needed to allow crews to work on the Henderson Drive Improvement Project.



The outage is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, and last until 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, affecting customers along River Street from Maple Street to Hickory Court, and along Henderson Drive from River Street to Beachum Lane.

City officials say tap water will be safe to drink following completion of the work.



For more information, call City of Jacksonville Public Services at 910 938-5233.