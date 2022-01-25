Problems keeping up with your vaccine card? You can access it through the COVID-19 portal

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents who received a vaccine or booster from a location like CVS, Walgreens, and Harris Teeter participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program can access information through N.C. COVID-19 portal.



“Whenever you’re coming for a third dose or a booster, you have that available or if for whatever reason, you lose your vaccine card and you’re maybe trying to travel, you can print that yourself. So it does streamline this information a little bit more,” said Victoria Reyes, Community Relations Officer at Onslow County Health Department.

Those who qualify can activate the portal by calling the vaccine help center. Click here to access the portal and other information you may need.

For security purposes, people will need to first activate their Vaccine Portal by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at (888) 675-4567 to verify their identity. The help center is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.