Program funding helps people pay their utility bills in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duke Energy and Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Cooperation are helping people in Onslow County pay their utility bills through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

The program is based off income and how many people are in the home. It’s also for those who use gas as their primary source of heat.

It takes around 10 days to process the application and around a month for credit to be added. Officials say the program has extra funding to use and are urging people to apply.

“To be able to say ‘hey, you know, come and apply there’s some help for you’,” said Melissa Holland an income maintenance caseworker with Consolidated Human Services. “We’re so happy to be here for our citizens and to hear people grateful for what we do everyday and makes coming to work. So rewarding.”

March 31 is the final day to apply. Click here to apply and to learn more.