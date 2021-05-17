Property Tax Exemption application deadline approaching

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – The deadline for Elderly or Disabled persons and Disabled Veterans to apply for the property tax exemption for the 2021 tax year is June 1, 2021.

Applications (Form AV-9) can be obtained by contacting the Onslow County Tax Office, Listings Division at 910-989-2201 during the hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications are also available on the internet at http://www.onslowcountync.gov/1098/Forms . Forms can also be obtained at the Onslow County Tax Office, 234 NW Corridor Blvd, Jacksonville, NC, once the office is re-opened to the public.

North Carolina excludes from property taxes the greater of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) or fifty percent (50%) of the appraised value of a permanent residence owned and occupied by a qualifying owner. A qualifying owner is an owner who meets all the following requirements as of January 1st of the taxable year for which the benefit is claimed:

Is at least 65 years of age or totally and permanently disabled. Has an income for the preceding calendar year of not more than $31,500. Is a North Carolina resident.

Income is defined as all other monies received from every source other than gifts or inheritances received from a spouse, lineal ancestor, or lineal descendant. For married applicants residing with their spouse, the income of both must be included, whether or not the property is in both names.

Honorably discharged disabled veterans or an unmarried surviving spouse of an honorably discharged veteran who sustained a permanent and total service-related disability may be eligible for an exclusion of the first $45,000 of assessed value. There is no age or income requirement for the Disabled Veteran exclusion, but the residency requirement does apply.

Applications must be filed by June 1, 2021.

Currently, over 1,200 Elderly or Disabled residents and over 3,250 Disabled Veterans are taking advantage of these programs in Onslow County.

For information on this tax exemption contact the Onslow County Tax Office, Listings Division at 910-989-2201. Please note that Onslow County offices will be closed on May 31st for the Memorial Day Holiday.