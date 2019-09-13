Public meeting to be held Saturday on Camp Lejeune water contamination

A public meeting will be held this Saturday in Virginia for people affected by water contamination at Camp Lejeune to discuss the problems with a federal agency researching the topic.
According to a news release, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) has created a Community Assistance Panel (CAP) for Camp Lejeune, which will hold a public meeting on Saturday in Virginia, regarding water contamination at Camp Lejeune.
ATSDR officials said the purpose of the CAP is for Marines and their families at Camp Lejeune to voice their concerns about water contamination on the base, and to provide input on ATSDR’s public health activities.
During the meeting, members of the CAP will also provide individual input, as well as represent the views of the community and groups to which they belong. ATSDR will consider the views expressed by CAP members during decision making.
The public meeting will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hilton Crystal City at Washington Reagan National Airport, located at 2399 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, VA 22202.
Pre-register online to attend the meeting in-person, or you can watch the meeting live online without pre-registering, at a link that will be activated here on the day of the meeting.
To reserve a room at the Hilton Crystal City, call the hotel at 1-703-418-6800, or contact them online.