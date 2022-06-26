JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County’s LGBTQ Community Center held a human rights rally outside of the Onslow County Courthouse on Sunday.

Both pro-life and pro-choice protestors made their voices heard, expressing their emotion after the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Pro-life protestors held religious signs supporting the Supreme Court’s decision to leave abortion up to each state. On the other side, pro-choice protestors had signs of freedom to do what they want with their own bodies.

“We’ve just seen the overturning of 50 years of precedents in case law where the right for people to choose what happens with their bodies have been taken away,” said M. Kenyatta Euring Sr., first vice president of the Onslow County NAACP branch. “And it very well could be the beginning of the rollback of many civil rights if we don’t get up and say something.”

Pro-choice protestors at the rally said they feel disrespected and disregarded over Friday’s Supreme Court ruling. They added their fear is having their rights taken away, while pro-life protestors disagree.

One protestor said they don’t plan to stop advocating for human rights anytime soon.

“I’m here, I’m 72. I will fight the system. I will go through Heaven and Hell. I will fight to make sure everybody has human rights,” said Evelyn Halper, pro-choice advocate.

Euring said he fears what the overturn of Roe v. Wade will ultimately lead to.

“It may not be your particular demographic that feels the most under attack at that moment. But you put yourself in a situation where people feel comfortable to do things like that, and you will be next. So we all need to stand together, it really is really about human rights,” said Euring.

Members of the pro-life group at the protest did not want to speak on camera. Even though both groups shouted for what they believed, organizers said the way to use your voice the most is to get out and vote.