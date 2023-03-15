JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Schools Board of Education has elected new leadership during a special-called meeting Wednesday morning.

The board voted Ken Reddic as the new chairman and Bradley Williams as the vice chairman. Reddic, the previous vice chair, was appointed interim chair after Bill Lanier resigned as chair last Saturday. Lanier’s resignation came after two tense monthly meetings.

“Our business is educating children,” Lanier said. “And when we get diverted from that mission, we serve no one any good service whatsoever. So it was really, as far as I’m concerned, appropriate to step aside and allow the process to elect chairman that is needed.”

WNCT first told you about the March 7 meeting. That meeting followed a similar one in February where arguments erupted between some of the board members and members of the audience. There were even some members of the audience who were escorted out of February’s meeting.

During the March 7 meeting, the OCS Board of Education initially voted 4-3 against a measure to introduce an item to the agenda to call for the election of a new chair and vice chair. After Tuesday’s meeting, board member Melissa Oakley said she wanted to change her vote to “yes” and submitted a letter requesting Lanier’s resignation as board chair. She had previously voted “no” to introducing the item to the agenda.

Lanier remains on the board and said he will continue to serve through his term.

That led to the decision of OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins to call for a special meeting on Wednesday for the election.