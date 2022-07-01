JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new center for those struggling with substance abuse disorder in Onslow County is open and operational.

Philippians Place is a nonprofit helping people facing homelessness. The organization has seen a need for a long-term transitional facility to assist those seeking recovery. Through that is Refuge Recovery Center, which hopes to assist people over the span of three to six months with a 12-step program down the long road to overcome addiction.

The executive director of Philippians Place, Lenize Patton, said that currently there aren’t any long-term centers in Onslow County, which causes a lot of complications.

“We have to send them 50 miles, 100 miles, 200 miles away from us to get services,” said Patton. “How are we getting in there? Who are we connecting with to make that happen?”

The director of operations for the center, Todd Rodgers, who is in recovery, said there’s a need in the community so other people can be given a second chance as well.

“What we know from our local detox facility is that on average, 145 people will be treated on a monthly basis,” said Rodgers. “And of those 145 people that are treated, between 25% and 30% of them are specifically looking for long term care after they receive say detox service.”

He adds many facilities don’t accept people who have co-occurring mental disorders. A peer support specialist on the committee, Jamie Lawton, said they don’t plan to turn anyone away.

“I am a person in long-term recovery from substance use disorder as well as mental health disorders, and I get to use my lived experience in recovery to help others that are struggling finding their way into recovery,” said Lawton.

Right now, they’ve been meeting to discuss their next steps.

“We have presented to the community what our goals are over the next three years, which includes development of the campus that will provide services for 50 males and then eventually we will build a female campus,” said Rodgers.

In order to make this goal a reality, the Refuge Recovery Center is asking for assistance from the community.

To learn more about their mission, representatives from the center will be speaking at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on July 19. You can also learn more at the organization’s website.