JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Just a few months out from City Manager Richard Woodruff’s retirement, Congressman Greg Murphy wanted to recognize him for his 12 years of serving the city.

“Please join me in honoring the incredible life and incredible work of the nobleman, Dr. Woodruff a happy retirement,” said Murphy.

He presented Woodruff with The Extension of Remarks.

“It’s remarks put in the permanent congressional record by members of Congress on behalf of other individuals groups to honor them or to memorialize events,” said Murphy.

Murphy highlighted some of the important things that Woodruff helped accomplish for the city, such as the development of the Freedom Fountain.

“He’s given his life service in helping others and helping create a great environment for others,” said Murphy. “He’s led a tremendous effort here in downtown Jacksonville.”

And Woodruff said that it was a special privilege to have this surprise recognition.

“My understanding is that he will actually read into the official record of the House of Representatives, a statement relative to my service. I’m humbled and indeed appreciative,” said Woodruff.

Before the surprise, the two were meeting to discuss Murphy moving offices into the Jacksonville Public Safety Building, hopefully before the end of summer.

“It’s the city’s privilege and indeed our honor to be hosting the congressman and his staff,” said Woodruff.

Murphy also was the keynote speaker for a luncheon with the Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon.

The items discussed included the impact on energy due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, his Ways and Means Committee and his hearing with IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.