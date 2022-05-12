JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — One veteran is running across Eastern North Carolina to bring awareness to a mental health crisis amongst those who have served our country.

Today, James Huller began his “Clear the Fog” run — 40 miles a day for eight days straight.

The run raises money to support his non-profit organization called “Awareness N Action”. The non-profit sheds a light on hope and helps in any way it can to prevent suicide amongst service members.

“I do these runs when I start feeling down. I think of them and what they battled day to day and I know that no matter how low I am, I can always be worse. So I live in that moment,” says Huller.

To support the run or “Awareness N Action,” click here.