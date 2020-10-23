Richlands High School bus involved in Friday morning crash, 1 student taken to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Richlands High School bus was involved in a crash Friday morning and one student was transported to the hospital.

At approxiamtely 6:25 a.m., Richlands High School bus 59 was involved in an accident on Highway 258 about 2 miles west of Richlands.

The bus was rear-ended by another vehicle as it was making a stop.

There were 8 students on board at the time, and there was very minor damage to the bus.

School administration and district staff were immediately notified of the incident.

The RHS Assistant Principal and Richlands area bus coordinator responded to the scene, along with law enforcement and emergency services.

The RHS AP contacted each family individually.

After conferring with families, as a precaution, EMS transported one student to Onslow Memorial Hospital, and two other students were picked up by their parents at the scene.

The remaining students were transported on to school.