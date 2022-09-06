JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Limelight of Jacksonville is having its “Ride For The Warriors” to benefit the organization “Hope For The Warriors”.

It will not only feature the benefit motorcycle ride. There will also have food vendors, a silent auction and a raffle. It’s $20 for riders and non-riders and $25 for passengers in the event.



“We do critical care types of needs. We also do therapy and counseling through our colon veteran network. So there’s tons of tons of opportunities for programs out there for veterans and their families. And it goes directly back into those individual families and those programs,” said Scott D. Griffith, retired 1st Sgt USMC and Hope For The Warriors military veteran program coordinator.

The ride will kick off at 1 pm at 145 Blue Creek School Road in Jacksonville. For more information about Hope For The Warriors, click here.