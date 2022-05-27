JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, will be assisting with traffic control for the Rolling Thunder’s Statewide Motorcycle Freedom Ride on Sunday from noon-2:30 p.m.

The Rolling Thunder statewide event begins Friday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and concludes Sunday at the American Legion on Broadhurst Road in Jacksonville. The Ride for Freedom will be Sunday.

The sheriff’s office expects a large number of motorcycles, trucks and vehicles starting and concluding at the American Legion on Sunday. Below is a map of the planned route for everyone’s convenience.