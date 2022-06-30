JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Rolling Thunder organization is holding a Ron Relay Memorial Ride.

On July 9 you can take part in the Ron Relay and Chapter NC-5 Fallen Members Memorial Ride. The ride will take you through Onslow County, starting and ending at New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and the kickstand will go up at 11 a.m. It is $20 per bike and $5 per passenger. All proceeds will benefit the POW/MIA Issue, veterans and Wreaths Across America.

For questions, contact Al Anderson at 910-381-4294 or Gilberto Otero at 910-650-2200.