JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This Saturday is the 15th annual Run for the Warriors race in Jacksonville.

The event aims to bring the community together to support military families.

Jenna McDonald, director of physical wellness sports and recreation at Hope for the Warriors, said this event is particularly meaningful because Hope for the Warriors was founded in Jacksonville.

“What it does is it allows us to showcase our mission, which is to bring hope restore hope to post 911 veterans, their families, and service members across the nation really,” McDonald said.

McDonald said they are expecting around 200 people to participate. The run starts at 7 a.m. at Riverwalk Park in Jacksonville.