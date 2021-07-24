‘Running with the Law’ race back on, will benefit NC Special Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — “Running with the Law,” a 1 mile, 5K, 10k is back and is a great complement to National Night Out.

The race enhances our efforts to promote cooperative police and community crime prevention.” Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety said on Friday.

The race will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 7 AM at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center. Early registration is $30 for the 5K; $40 for the 10K and the 1K Fun Run is $10 for all and can be done online by clicking here.

The deadline to take advantage of the early registration rate is July 29 at noon.

“We added a recreational activity to National Night Out nine years ago and it has been a great success. “We are so happy to be back in person this year,” said Sgt. Vanessa Smith, one of the race organizers. Restrictions due to COVID-19 made last year’s race completely virtual.

Jacksonville Police request that motorists in the area proceed with caution.

“If you are driving in the area, you may experience minor traffic delays along Commons Drive. We invite residents along the route to come out and cheer on those Running with the Law.”

Race day registration is $35 for the 5k, $45 for the 10K and $15 for the One Mile Fun Run at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM. Check-in on race day is from 6 AM to 7 AM. For additional information, contact 910-938-5312. Runners are encouraged to dress up in a “bad guy” or “superhero” outfit and “Run with the Law.” Law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies are expected to participate.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the NC Special Olympics, a charity that has had a long-time relationship with Jacksonville Police and law enforcement, through the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Cop on Top, Tip a Cop and other fundraising activities.

National Night Out 2021 will take place on August 3 at the Riverwalk Park, downtown Jacksonville from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM with free entertainment, bike raffles, vendors, displays, fireworks and more.

Follow us on Facebook (Jacksonville Public Safety) for more information on “Running with the Law” and National Night Out 2021.