JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program will host a free SAPR 5K, on Friday aboard MCB Camp Lejeune.

The annual run promotes awareness of the SAPR program and its commitment to survivors of sexual assault.

“Gathering our community each April demonstrates that we are committed to taking the steps to ensure survivors of sexual assault know they are not alone, are believed, and have a safe place they can seek the confidential resources and support they need and deserve,” said Pamela Alberti, installation sexual assault response coordinator, SAPR Program, MCCS Lejeune-New River. “Individually and collectively, each and every step is taken and every voice raised will give power to survivors, and create a voice of support for all to hear.”

The SAPR program provides confidential resources and services including advocacy, crisis intervention, support, information, and referrals for victims of sexual assault, and promotes prevention through awareness, training and education. The program is available to service members and dependents over 18.

The SAPR 5K will take place Friday at 11:30 a.m. aboard Camp Lejeune, and is open to all authorized patrons with base access.