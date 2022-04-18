JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened last Thursday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office issued a release that said District Attorney Ernie Lee along with Sheriff Hans Miller contacted the SBI after an incident that happened on April 14 at 11:50 p.m. during a neighborhood dispute at 1075 Old Folkstone Road, Lot 18.

Investigators said a deputy was confronted by a man with a rifle. The male, later identified as Scott Thomas Horner, 25, refused to put the rifle down and ignored the deputy’s commands. Officials said when Horner pointed the rifle at the deputy, the deputy fired his weapon, injuring Horner.

Horner was taken to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released. After his release, he was charged with assault by pointing a gun and resisting a public officer. He was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

Bringing in the SBI to investigate is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting. Per Onslow County Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative level pending the completion of the investigation.