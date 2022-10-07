JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – SECU Foundation recently presented a $2 million check to One Place, an Onslow County non-profit dedicated to protecting children and families, supporting healthy child development, and connecting families in need with supportive resources.

One Place will use the grant to assist with the construction of a new child advocacy and resource facility, the SECU Hope Center.

The Foundation awarded this second grant just 14 months after giving One Place a Mission Development Grant to create financial strategies for facility expansion and sustainability. The future SECU Hope Center will include a mental health clinic with onsite medical services to assist victims of physical and sexual abuse and human trafficking. It also will increase the organization’s capacity by 50 percent to serve 600 children and families annually.

“We are so pleased to be part of this organization’s incredible journey to open a new child advocacy and resource center,” said Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair. “One Place has been serving families in this region for over 20 years, and their passion, determination, and hard work has earned them well-deserved recognition. Their programs and services are invaluable to the community – the Foundation’s support and the support from so many others will ensure their mission to help those in need will continue for years to come.”

“This is truly historic as we have been on the journey to our forever home. When we think about what is needed in this community, we know that we need expanded mental health services for children, we know that we need expanded capacity to support victims of child abuse, and we also know that we need more preventative services,” said Dawn Rochelle, One Place CEO. “With the award from SECU Foundation, we celebrate another step forward in working to build a sustainable future for One Place that protects our children. We are honored to work with SECU Foundation in building the SECU Hope Center to further our mission to connect all children and their families to programs and resources that provide opportunities and hope.”