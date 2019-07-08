Sewer system smoke testing to begin this week in part of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The City of Jacksonville says it will conduct routine smoke testing of the sewer system this week in one neighborhood in the city.

Jacksonville officials say Utilities Maintenance crews will conduct a routine smoke test of the sewer system in a portion of the Northwoods area, from Tuesday, July 9 to Thursday, July 11, 2019, between8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The testing may last longer, depending on the weather.

People living in or traveling through the Northwoods neighborhood this week may see white smoke coming out of sewer cleanouts in yards, manholes, or leaking sewer lines in streets or yards, or even some homes if a resident has a plumbing deficiency.

The city says smoke testing helps crews find leaks and defects in the sewer system that allow rainfall runoff or groundwater to enter the wastewater collection system.

Finding and fixing these defects helps the city conserve the available capacity of its wastewater system and water treatment facilities.

City officials say the testing will use an EPA-approved mist, which is non-toxic, non-flammable, has no ill effects on humans, animals, or plants, and leaves no residual odors, dust or stains.

For more information about the scheduled smoke testing, or to report smoke in your home located in the testing area during the testing time frame, call City of Jacksonville Public Services at 910 938-5249.