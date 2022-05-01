JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday’s Onslow County Sheriff Forum allowed the community to ask their candidates important questions and learn more about those running for county sheriff.

The sheriff forum debate allowed the candidates running for sheriff to educate the community and to inform those who attended on what their platform is. The winning candidate on election day will replace Onslow County’s current sheriff, Hans Miller, who will not be seeking re-election.

“We feel like it’s important for committee members who get to cast the ballot to be aware of what’s important to the candidates, what issues and what measures they’re willing to implement to make their communities feel better for everyone,” said Iliana Santillan, executive director for El Puelbo.

The Onslow Hispanic Latino Association hosted the forum on Sunday. The candidates at the forum included Chris Thomas, Jacob Donnenwirth, John Yopp and J.J. Zamora.

“Having information about our sheriff, what they stand for is good information for the voters,” said Christina Fernandez, chair of the Onslow Hispanic Latino Association.

One attendee said as a resident of Onslow County and a mother of two, knowing what the candidates stand for and how they will protect the community is very important.

“What is the plan that you have for me and my family? How can I trust you that you are going to represent me and my family, you know and defend our rights as individuals,” said Carla Matos, Onslow County resident.

Event organizers said voting in the local elections and knowing who you are voting for is crucial to know how the candidates running will impact your day-to-day life.

May 17 is election day, but early voting has already begun.