Shooting threat at Jacksonville High School

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On the evening of Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Jacksonville Police became aware of a post on the social networking platform Snap Chat in which an individual threatened to shoot students and staff at Jacksonville High School.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the post. Jacksonville Police Department is working with Onslow County Schools Officials and Jacksonville High School to ensure the safety and security of the campus.

“There will be additional officers in the area while this situation is being investigated,” said Captain Charles James, supervisor of JPD’s Patrol & Field Operations Division.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to this investigation should contact Detective Julia Parrish at 910-938-6521 jparrish@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-6521.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).