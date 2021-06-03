Silver Alert issued for missing Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered Jacksonville man.

James Stanwick Rogers is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 76, 6-foot-0 and 270 pounds with medium gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue T-shirt with “I love my Dotson” on it. He’s believed to have his dogs with him.

Rogers was last seen at 317 Western Boulevard, which is Onslow Memorial Hospital He is likely driving a 2017 bronze Ford Escape with the Tennessee license plate BU2GR5.

Anyone with information about James Stanwick Rogers should call Padrick at the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-455-4000.