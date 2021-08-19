Silver Alert issued for missing Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jacksonville man, Cynneus Ames Searcy.

Searcy is described as a black male with short black hair, brown eyes, 6’1″, and approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans, gray army skull cap with tin foil, and tac lens glasses.

According to officials, Searcy was last seen at 659 Terry Lane in Jacksonville. It is believed he is traveling to Panama City, FL.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cynneus Ames Searcy should contact Officer Ludwig with the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-455-4000.