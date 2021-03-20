Silver Alert issued for missing Jacksonville woman

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Jacksonville woman.

Teresa Hope Ford is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is a white 45-year-old with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds.

A photo was not provided of Ford.

She was last seen wearing a pink headband, a white coat, a black T-shirt and jeans. She was last seen at 317 Western Blvd. in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (910) 455-4000.