Sneads Ferry man arrested on multiple drug charges following investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Sneads Ferry man has been arrested on multiple drug charges following an investigation.

Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit recently concluded an investigation into the distribution of crystal methamphetamine in the Sneads Ferry community.

Narcotics detectives said they received complaints about 34-year-old Timothy David Andrews and how he was selling methamphetamine out of his residence.

Officials said they found over 45 grams of crystal meth were seized during the investigation and Andrews, was arrested Wednesday.

He was charged with:

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Manufacturing

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transport

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Sale

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Delivery

Three counts of Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

Three counts of Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

Two counts Maintain a Dwelling to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Three counts misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-not for Marijuana

Andrews is in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $237,500 bond, awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 and refer to the case number 2020-1078 when calling.