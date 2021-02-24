Some openings still available for Onslow teacher, school employee mass vaccination event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As of Wednesday afternoon, Onslow County still had some openings for teachers and child care workers to get their COVID-19 shots.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled for this Saturday for Onslow County Schools employees and others who take care of children. The county has a limited number of appointment slots still available. Any doses allocated to school employees not used on Saturday will be used on other groups.

“This is an important step in defeating and getting past COVID-19,” Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell said. “We are excited to be able to give this protection, to the folks who take care of our kids.”

School employees and daycare workers can register for an appointment by calling the county’s designated phone line at (910) 989-5091.